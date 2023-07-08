trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632430
NewsCricket
SHAHEEN AFRIDI

WATCH: Pakistan Players Attend Shaheen Afridi’s Wedding Reception, Skip Haris Rauf’s Marriage Function Due To THIS Reason

Shaheen Afridi got married to Ansha in February 2023 but the reception was postponed by some months due to cricketing assignment of Pakistani pacer. Haris Rauf also got married on July 7 to Muzna Masood.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Pakistan Players Attend Shaheen Afridi’s Wedding Reception, Skip Haris Rauf’s Marriage Function Due To THIS Reason

Pakistan men’s cricket team will soon leave for the tour of Sri Lanka. But ahead of this all-important cricket tour, Babar Azam and Co attended the wedding reception of their teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Pakistani pacer got married to daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi Ansha in February this year. The reception was postponed as Shaheen had to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) and then go to England to play County Cricket. On July 7, the reception took place in Karachi and thw whole of Pakistan team was in the attendance.

Also Read | WATCH: Haris Rauf Marries Muzna Masood Malik, Video From Wedding In Pakistan Goes Viral

Watch the Pakistan cricket team at the wedding reception of Shaheen Afridi: 


cre Trending Stories

Not to forget, Haris Rauf’s wedding was also held on the same night, that is of July 7. However, it was in Islamabad and the team members could not fly to the city due to bad weather. Haris married Muzna Mansood Malik in a grand ceremony. The videos of Haris and his beautiful wife from the wedding ceremony are going viral. 

Watch Haris Rauf and wife Munza at their wedding:

The Pakistan cricket team will land in Sri Lanka by July 10. They play two Tests against Lankans starting July 16, at Galle. The second Test is from July 24 to 28 and will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. These two cricket teams have a healthy rivalry but with Asia Cup 2023 being co-hosted now by them, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would like their team to thrash the Lankans 2-0 in the series. Asia Cup, to be held in August-September, was to be hosted by Pakistan.

But India refused to tour Pakistan for the tournament and Sri Lanka showed interest to organise the tournament. Eventually, after many discussions and deliverations, the tournament will be co-hosted by Lanka and Pakistan. One might get to see some heat due to the same reason during this Test series.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded