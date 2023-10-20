Pakistan's Usama Mir got brutally trolled online as soon as he dropped a sitter in the match vs Australia in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. In the fifth over, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a length ball to David Warner who tried to heave him but checked his shot at the last second. The leading edge went high up in the air and went to Usama Mir, who was playing his debut game in World Cup.

A nervous Usama stood there, making a cup with his two hands, but the ball went through the hands. Shaheen, captain Babar Azam stood in shock to see such a simple catch getting dropped.

After the dropped catch, Usama was heavily trolled online. Check the video of the dropped catch and also the reactions of the fans below:

Warner dropped on 10 by #UsamaMir .....Big upset for Pakistan#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ShEneFv43Y — Cricket WorldCup Updates (@rohaankhan19955) October 20, 2023

Debutant Usama mir dropped mighty Warner on Shaheen's bowling. #PakistanCricket team never disappoints, work ethic at its best _#AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUSpic.twitter.com/ZqYhtnILsj — Zinda Banda _ (@Asim_Trend) October 20, 2023

Rahat Ali in 2015, Asif Ali in 2019, Hasan ali in 2021 and now Usama Mir, something about Pakistan dropping key catches against Australia in ICC events — Osama. (@ashaqeens) October 20, 2023

Woah!!! Usama Mir just dropped a sitter and David Warner survives. #CWC23



What a way to make your WC debut. _ pic.twitter.com/kre1OBjKmj — Saif Ahmed __ (@saifahmed75) October 20, 2023

Usama dropped catch serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's longstanding fielding issues. In cricket, fielding is not merely about catching the ball; it encompasses a wide array of skills, including ground fielding, throwing, and anticipation. The failure to excel in this department has plagued Pakistan for years, often costing them dearly in crucial encounters.

One of the key reasons behind Pakistan's fielding woes is the lack of emphasis on fielding drills and fitness. While the team boasts some exceptional individual talents, the overall team's fielding standard has been inconsistent. Without proper training and fitness levels, it's challenging to maintain a high standard of fielding throughout a match, especially against top-tier teams like Australia.

The dropped catch in a World Cup match not only affected the morale of the team but also drew sharp criticism from fans and cricket pundits. Pakistan's cricketing history is replete with such moments where fielding lapses have played a decisive role in the outcome of matches. For a country with a rich cricketing heritage and a strong domestic structure, the fielding woes are particularly disheartening.

To address this long-standing issue, Pakistan needs to invest in fielding coaching and integrate it into their training regimen. Emphasizing fitness, agility, and anticipation can go a long way in improving fielding standards. Only when Pakistan manages to sharpen their fielding skills can they hope to consistently compete at the highest level and achieve success in international cricket.