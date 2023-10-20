trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677730
PAKISTAN'S USAMA MIR

WATCH: Pakistan's Usama Mir Drops A Simple CATCH, Gets Brutally Trolled Online; Fans Say 'What A World Cup Debut'

Usama Mir replaced Shadab Khan in the Pakistan lineup for the World Cup match against Australia and his debut game started with a dropped catch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Pakistan's Usama Mir Drops A Simple CATCH, Gets Brutally Trolled Online; Fans Say 'What A World Cup Debut' Usama Mir drops a simple catch. (Source: X)

Pakistan's Usama Mir got brutally trolled online as soon as he dropped a sitter in the match vs Australia in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. In the fifth over, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a length ball to David Warner who tried to heave him but checked his shot at the last second. The leading edge went high up in the air and went to Usama Mir, who was playing his debut game in World Cup. 

A nervous Usama stood there, making a cup with his two hands, but the ball went through the hands. Shaheen, captain Babar Azam stood in shock to see such a simple catch getting dropped. 

After the dropped catch, Usama was heavily trolled online. Check the video of the dropped catch and also the reactions of the fans below: 

Usama dropped catch serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's longstanding fielding issues. In cricket, fielding is not merely about catching the ball; it encompasses a wide array of skills, including ground fielding, throwing, and anticipation. The failure to excel in this department has plagued Pakistan for years, often costing them dearly in crucial encounters.

One of the key reasons behind Pakistan's fielding woes is the lack of emphasis on fielding drills and fitness. While the team boasts some exceptional individual talents, the overall team's fielding standard has been inconsistent. Without proper training and fitness levels, it's challenging to maintain a high standard of fielding throughout a match, especially against top-tier teams like Australia.

The dropped catch in a World Cup match not only affected the morale of the team but also drew sharp criticism from fans and cricket pundits. Pakistan's cricketing history is replete with such moments where fielding lapses have played a decisive role in the outcome of matches. For a country with a rich cricketing heritage and a strong domestic structure, the fielding woes are particularly disheartening.

To address this long-standing issue, Pakistan needs to invest in fielding coaching and integrate it into their training regimen. Emphasizing fitness, agility, and anticipation can go a long way in improving fielding standards. Only when Pakistan manages to sharpen their fielding skills can they hope to consistently compete at the highest level and achieve success in international cricket.

