WATCH: R Sai Kishore Gets Teary-Eyed During National Anthem Before India Vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal, Dinesh Karthik Reacts

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore made a much-awaited dream T20I debut in the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal match against Nepal in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Kishore, who is 26 years of age, claimed 1/25 – the wicked of Nepal opener Kushal Bhartel – as well as 4 catches in India’s 23-run win over Nepal.

However, before the game, a video of Sai Kishore getting emotional during the Indian national anthem before the game went viral on social media. Sai Kishore was seen getting teary-eyed while the Indian national anthem was getting played before his international debut.

Following several standout seasons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNP) and in the Indian domestic scene, Sai Kishore was snapped up by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the IPL 2020 auction. He was a member of the Chennai team that clinched the IPL title in 2021 by triumphing over Kolkata Knight Riders in the finale. However, despite spending two seasons with the squad, the Chennai cricketer did not play in any match.

In the grand auction preceding the IPL 2022, Sai Kishore was acquired by one of the new entrants, Gujarat Titans, for Rs 3 crore. He made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10, 2022, participating in a total of five matches that season and securing six wickets with an average of 20.17. The Titans secured the tournament title that season. Although he was in the squad for the IPL 2023 edition, he did not partake in a game.

Sai Kishore’s T20 cricket stats are commendable. Across 49 T20s, he has secured 57 wickets with a stellar average of 16.91 and maintains an exceptional economy rate of 5.48. He may be pivotal for the ‘Men in Blue’ in their pursuit of an inaugural gold at the Asian Games 2023.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, took to social media, called Sai Kishore’s India cap a reward for the hard work he has done over the years. “God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard. This unbelievable player @saik_99 who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn’t be happier for him. Woke up in the morning and when I saw his name in the 11, I was emotional seeing it. You want some people to do well, he was always on the top of my list. The way he's improved his batting tells you all about him, he was literally a STROKELESS wonder, and from there he's absolutely transformed into someone who can be relied upon in any format. I can keep speaking about him but for now. I’m just so happy to see him become an INDIAN cricketer and noone can ever take that away from him. Go well sai,” Karthik tweeted.

India went on to win the quarterfinal against Nepal by 23 runs. Batting first, India posted 202 for 4 with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his maiden T20I century off 48 balls. Rinku Singh gave the finishing touches to the innings – smashing 37 off 15 balls with 4 sixes and 2 fours.

In reply, Nepal were restricted to 179 for 9 with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi 3/25 and Avesh Khan picked up 3/32.