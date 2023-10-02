NEP: 23-0 (3) | IND VS NEP, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Kushal Bhartel Off To Fine Start

LIVE Score India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quater Finals: Team India have set a 203-run target for Nepal first quarterfinal match of the men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday thanks to a maiden T20I century by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal.

India's strong ICC T20I Rankings secured their direct entry into the quarters, while Nepal advanced with convincing wins over Mongolia and Maldives. The match unfolds at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, known for its pitch favouring both pacers and spinners. The toss becomes crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first.

