NEP: 23-0 (3) | IND VS NEP, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Kushal Bhartel Off To Fine Start
India Vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India have set a 203-run target thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden T20I century.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quater Finals: Team India have set a 203-run target for Nepal first quarterfinal match of the men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday thanks to a maiden T20I century by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal.
India's strong ICC T20I Rankings secured their direct entry into the quarters, while Nepal advanced with convincing wins over Mongolia and Maldives. The match unfolds at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, known for its pitch favouring both pacers and spinners. The toss becomes crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first.
Dream11 predictions for the game highlight Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh as top picks, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi are strong alternatives for captain and vice-captain roles. With players like Washington Sundar and Sandeep Lamichhane on standby, both teams are well-prepared for a gripping showdown. The victor of this clash progresses to the semifinals on October 6, adding to the excitement of cricket fans across Asia.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India Vs Nepal In Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinals Match HERE.
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Kushal Bhartel off to fine start
Nepal opener Kushal Bhartel is off to a fine start with three fours to move along to 16 off 16 balls. Aasif Sheikh is batting on 4.
Nepal are 23/0 in 3 overs, need 180 runs to win in 17 overs vs India
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Arshdeep Singh concedes 8 in first over
Arshdeep Singh opens the bowling and concedes 8 in his opening over. Kushal Bhartel is batting on 5 and Aasif Sheikh is on 0.
Nepal are 8/0 in 1 over, need 195 runs to win vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Rinku Singh power India past 200
Rinku Singh smashes Abinash Bohra for two sixes and two fours in his 37 off 15 balls to power India to 202 for 4 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube notched up 25 off 19 balls. Nepal will need 203 to win the quarterfinal one match of Asian Games 2023.
India are 202/4 in 20 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh on the charge
Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh sit a couple of sixes in the penultimate over to lead India's charge. Dube is batting on 25 off 19 balls and Rinku Singh is on 14 off 9 balls.
India are 177/4 in 19 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal falls for 100
India have lose their 4th wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal is dismissed by Dipendra Singh Airee for 100 off 49 balls. Shivam Dube is batting on 17 off 14 balls and Rinku Singh is on 2.
India are 156/4 in 17 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Yashavi Jaiswal scores maiden T20 century
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first-ever Indian batter to score a century at the Asian Games as he notched up his century off 48 balls with a four off Sompal Kami with 7 sixes and 8 fours. Shivam Dube is batting on 11.
India are 149/3 in 16 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: India lose their third wicket
Team India have lost their third wicket with Jitesh Sharma dismissed for 5 by leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichchane. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 81 as all-rounder Shivam Dube joins him in the middle.
India are 119/3 in 13 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Tilak Varma dismissed for 2
India have lost their 2nd wicket as Tilak Varma is dismissed for 2 off 10 by Sompal Kami. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 79 off 37 balls as Jitesh Sharma joins him in the middle.
India are 116/2 in 12 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 25
India have lost their first wicket as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is dismissed for 25, caught by Rohit Paudel off Dipendra Singh Airee. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 73 as Tilak Varma joins him in the middle.
India are 104/1 in 10 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 22-ball 50
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his maiden Asian Games fifty off 22 balls with his 5th six, this time off leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichchane and follows it up with another 4 to move along to 57 off 25 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 14.
India are 76/0 in 7 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Yashasvi Jaiswal closes in on 50
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is closing in on his maiden fifty at the Asian Games. Jaiswal is batting on 44 off 19 balls with 4 sixes and Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 14 off 17 balls.
India are 63/0 in 6 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Blazing start for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes his fourth six off Dipendra Airee to move along to 38 off 14 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 11 off 10 balls as India's 50 comes up in 4th over.
India are 54/0 in 4 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Successive sixes for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the charge with successive sixes off Karan KC of Nepal to move along to 17 off 6 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 2.
India are 21/0 in 2 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: India off to steady start
Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are off to a steady start. Jaiswal is batting on 3 and Gaikwad is on 1.
India are 6/0 in 1 over vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Here are the Playing 11
Here are the Playing 11 of the India vs Nepal first quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou...
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Live Updates India vs Nepal Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, India to bat first
Team India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in quarterfinal 1 of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 10, IND vs NEP: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Paudel set to walk out for toss
The two captains - India's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nepal's Rohit Paudel - are set to walk out for the toss for the first quarterfinal in the men's cricket event on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates!
LIVE India vs Nepals Cricket Match Asian Games 2023: Full Squads
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav