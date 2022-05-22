Rajasthan Royals' team flight faced turbulence on their way to Kolkata for their IPL 2022 playoffs on Saturday. The city of Kolkata has been facing heavy thunderstorms which killed two young rowers after their boat overturned at the Rabindra Sarobar Lake. The Eden Gardens Stadium was also damaged during the thunderstorm.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play the first qualifier of the season against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, May 24. On their way to Kolkata from Mumbai RR caught in-flight turbulence. Their official Twitter handle posted a video of the turbulence on Instagram. They also gave reference to the famous 'Land Kar De' meme in their post.

RR posted the video with the caption," Based on a true experience! #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #reelkarofeelkaro | #reelitfeelit | #explore."

The Nor'wester, which is locally called Kalbaisakhi, lashed parts of the state including the metropolis, causing damage to the Eden Gardens stadium which is slated to host back-to-back IPL matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The squall shattered the glass covers of the press box, while a few hoardings and the cover were also blown away by the thunderstorm which was accompanied by a wind speed of 90 kmph according to the Met department.

A CAB official said the damages were minor and will not affect their preparation for the matches. "We still have two days in between. Everything will be ready and the press box glass will be fixed in time," said an official.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore became the last team to qualify for the plays as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the 69th match of IPL 2022. It was a must-win match for Delhi but they failed to overcome the Mumbai threat. Rajasthan will face Gujarat in the first qualifier on Tuesday while RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in the first eliminator.