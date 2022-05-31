Rajasthan Royals (RR) had an impressive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they cruised into the final first time since the inaugural season in 2008. However, RR led by Sanju Samson faced a disappointing defeat by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final.

Rajasthan played excellent cricket throughout their 2022 campaign and fans around the globe stoodup in their support. Along with that, RR players were full of positive vibes with each other enjoying a fun-spirited IPL campaign.

After the final loss, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posted a video in which Jos Buttler and her husband were learning some incredible dance moves. Notably, the video has spread fire on the internet and is being circulated throughout the social media where the IPL 2022 Orange cap and purple cap winner can be seen grooving on some Bollywood songs.

Checkout the video here...

In the video, Dhanashree is seen teaching moves to Buttler and Chahal where her husband is seen giving up early trying to match the steps and pace of his wife. However, Jos Buttler tried his very best to copy her moves and later doing a Chahal celebration in the end of the video.

"This is us. The pink between the Orange and Purple," Chahal's wife Dhanashree captioned her Instagram post which has already gathered more than 5 lakh likes on it.

IPL 2022's top individual performances

Buttler scored a total of 863 runs breaking David Warner's record of 848 runs in a single season of the IPL. He has now become the second-best performer with the bat in a single season behind Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in the 2016 IPL.

On the other hand, Chahal won the purple cap taking 27 wickets in his IPL 2022 campaign beating RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga who finished at 26 wickets at the end of the season. Notably, Chahal's record this season is the highest for a spinner in a single season of the league.