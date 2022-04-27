Gujarat Titans premier spinner Rashid Khan was seen sharing valuable tips with his teammate Rahul Tewatia ahead of his team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans' official Twitter handle shared a video of Rashid helping out Rahul in the nets. Afghanistan's leg-spinner was helping Tewatia with the way he should grip the ball and release it to bowl a perfect back of the handball.

Rashid Khan in IPL 2022

Matches - 7

Wickets - 8

ECO - 6.50

AVG - 22.75

Rashid is in top form in IPL 2022, with eight wickets to his name in seven matches. Even though these numbers do not do justice to Rashid's talent, the opposition does not take any chances against Rashid which makes it difficult for him to take wickets. However, his economy of 6.50 is superb. Rashid, who considers himself an all-rounder and loves to contribute with the bat, has chipped in with a few cameos this season.

On the other hand, Rahul is struggling with the ball as well as with the bat. In the ongoing season, Rahul has scored just 96 runs in seven games. Expect for the one game where he smashed Odean Smith for two sixes on the last two balls of the match, Rahul has failed to put up a good show with the bat in hand. With the ball in hand, the leggy is yet to take a wicket in the season.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are on a three-match winning run this season and would want to continue that in the match against SRH. If they manage to beat Kane Williamson's side then they will also reclaim the top spot in the points table.