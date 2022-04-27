The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind sweet revenge for that defeat.