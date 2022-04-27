हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GT vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat take on Kane Williamson's Hyderabad

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 40 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 - 17:40
Comments |
Source: Twitter

The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind sweet revenge for that defeat. 

27 April 2022, 17:30 PM

GT vs SRH Possible 11

There are doubts over Hardik Pandya's selection in the playing 11 of Gujarat Titans. Will he make it or not? He was sitting out for most part of the match due to a niggle. 

Check out GT vs SRH predicted playing 11 here 

27 April 2022, 17:29 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

Check out out IPL page for full coverage as well as points table and Orange/Purple caps leaders. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

