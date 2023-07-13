WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses England’s James Anderson To Claim This BIG Record On Day 1 Of 1st Test Vs West Indies

Team India off-spinner and world No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a record 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test vs West Indies at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday. Ashwin surpassed veteran England pacer James Anderson with his record haul.

Ashwin rose to sixth position in bowlers with most number of five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Among Indian bowlers, former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble holds this record with 36 five-wicket hauls in Tests. The record for the most five-wicket hauls belongs to former Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan with 67.

Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to claim more than 700 wickets in international cricket on Wednesday. Ashwin wreaked havoc on the day-1 of the first Test against West Indies as he claimed his fifth 5-wicket haul against the Caribbean team. Ashwin joined an elite list which is dominated by the spinners.

“It was a oretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow,” Ashwin said after stumps on Day 1.

Former India head coach, Kumble, is on top of the chart and is the leading wicket-taker for the country with 956 international wickets. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh stands on the second position with a record of taking 711 wickets in international cricket.

Ashwin will have the opportunity to move past him in this two-match Test series. Ashwin's five-wicket haul was also his third Test five-for against the West Indies, according to International Cricket Council. Alzarri Joseph became Ashwin’s 700th wicket as the impatient batter tried to clear the boundary but in his eagerness to clear the boundary he failed to read the carom ball. His shot only resulted in a thick edge which was taken comfortably by Jaydev Undakat. Joseph departed for a score of 4(11).

“It is the most important trait to be an international cricket. With so many leagues, we can get carried away with league performances but international cricket is all about getting better all the time,” Ashwin added.

While coming to the match, the hosts bundled out for a score of 150 runs in the third session of the first day. Spinners dominated most of the proceedings with Ashwin and Jadeja combining together to bag 8 wickets in total.

