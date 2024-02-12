Ravindra Jadeja made headlines last week not for his cricketing prowess, but for addressing a controversial statement made by his father during an interview. Alleging that the interview was orchestrated, Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, stepped forward to respond to accusations regarding their family dynamics.

In the interview, Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, claimed that Rivaba was the cause of tension within the family, suggesting that Ravindra had distanced himself from his father and sister after tying the knot. Anirudhsinh also revealed his modest living situation, residing alone in a 2BHK apartment and managing expenses solely from his late wife's pension.

Additionally, Anirudhsinh implied that Rivaba had gained control over Ravindra's assets and properties over time.

At a public event, Rivaba, who is a BJP MLA, expressed her dismay when questioned about her father-in-law's statements. She urged reporters to approach her directly for clarification rather than discussing personal matters in a public forum.

"Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it," said Rivaba in a video that went viral.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the cricket star, Ravindra Jadeja recently completed 15 years in international cricket. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Jadeja said that he is grateful for every moment in the past 15 years.

"15 years of living my dream - grateful for every moment," Jadeja wrote on X.

Jadeja made his international debut on February 8, 2009 against Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Following that he appeared in 197 one-day matches where he scored 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and scalped 220 wickets.

The 35-year-old's T20I debut came on February 10, 2009 against Sri Lanka. After that he played 66 20-over matches and scored 480 at an average of 22.86, however, he picked up 53 wickets in the shortest format.

Jadeja's Test debut came in 2018 against England. In the Test format, he has scored 2893 runs at an average of 36.16 after taking part in 101 innings and bagged 280 wickets.

Jadeja has three tons by his name in long-format cricket with the best score of 175* against Sri Lanka in 2022. His best knock in Test cricket came after 228 balls, where he smashed 17 fours and 3 sixes.

Currently, Jadeja is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after he sustained a hamstring injury during the first Test match against England and was ruled out of the second Test match.

In the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, Jadeja played a crucial role for India and scored 89 runs, however, his stellar performance went in vain as the hosts lost the match by 28 runs. (With ANI inputs)