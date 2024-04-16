Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik slammed the biggest six of IPL 2024 in the game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Karthik hit a brilliant 35-ball 83 which included 5 fours and 7 sixes respectively. But that was not enough for RCB to cross the winning mark as they lost the match by 25 runs. SRH, batting first, hit 287 for 3 in the 20 overs, which is the highest score in the tournament history. RCB got great start with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis smashing 80 for the first wicket inside seven overs.

Kohli hit 42 off 20 balls while Faf smashed 62 off 28. But apart from them and Karthik, no one really showed up. Anuj Rawat smashed 25 off 14 balls at the deep end.

RCB lost but Karthik once again displayed one of the best batting performances ever by an Indian batter in the league, even if in a losing cause. On the first ball of the 15th over in the chase, Karthik got a ball full on the legs and he slogged it for a huge six beyong the deep backward square leg boundary.

That six travelled to a distance of 108 meters, which is the longest hit this season. SRH skipper Pat Cummins had a blank expression on his face when he saw the ball sail into the stand.

Watch Dinesh Karthik's 108m six below:

The biggest six of this year's IPL. Surely @DineshKarthik is making a strong case for his inclusion in the squad for WC T20 later this year pic.twitter.com/Qfik1n6s99— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 16, 2024

Faf du Plessis expressed satisfaction with his team's batting performance, noting that the pitch provided a true T20 challenge. Despite their efforts to chase down the formidable total of 280, he acknowledged the difficulty of the task at hand. Du Plessis emphasized the importance of confronting low confidence head-on and acknowledged the challenges faced by the fast bowlers on such a pitch.

From a strategic standpoint, du Plessis highlighted the need for improvement in certain areas, particularly in maintaining a strong run rate post-powerplay. Despite the daunting target, he commended his team's resilience and fighting spirit throughout the run chase.

Reflecting on the bowling performance, du Plessis admitted that conceding 30-40 runs more than desired was a setback. He stressed the significance of mental freshness in such a demanding game, acknowledging the mental toll it can take. Nonetheless, he emphasized the importance of returning to the contest with renewed commitment and determination.