Watch: Ahead Of IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant Starts Recovery Session In Swimming Pool

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant gave his fans a reason to smile as the youngster posted a video of his road to recovery on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (March 15). Pant was seen walking inside a swimming pool as a part of his recovery process. "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he wrote on the caption of the post. (WTC Final: 'Drop Ashwin Or Jadeja If...,' Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of India Vs Australia World Test Championship Final)

Watch the video here:

Pant met a horrific accident which has ruled him out of the cricketing calendar for the full year of 2023. He sustained some serious injuries from a fatal car accident last year in December 2022. The 24-year-old has been frequent with his health updates on Instagram for his fans. (Watch: MS Dhoni Hits No-Look Six During CSK's Nets Session)

Recently, Pant gave another update on his surgery writing,"I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field," he added.

Recently in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the chants of 'Rishabh Pant' and 'Gabba' were filled in the air as fans chanted for the youngster who was the hero of the Test match against Australia in 2020-21 series at the Gabba.

In his absence, Australia's David Warner is set to lead the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He suffered from an elbow fracture as well but the franchise management are confident he will recover in time. Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their campaign against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1). All-rounder Axar Patel will serve as the deputy to Warner.