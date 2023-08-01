India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Be Rested Again, Another Chance For Sanju Samson

The three-match ODI series is on the line as Team India get ready to face off against hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team made plenty of changes for the second ODI – resting skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli – to give opportunity to the likes of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in the second game.

India lost the second ODI by six wickets, their first loss to the West Indies after nine successive wins. Team India have now lost three out of their last five ODI matches and need to win the final game to avoid losing the series.

After the second ODI, head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team management wanted to give Suryakumar Yadav as many opportunities as they can ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year. ‘SKY’ is only averaging 23.8 in 23 ODI innings and scored only 476 runs.



Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson, got an opportunity to bat at No. 3 position in the second ODI but failed with the bat, scoring only 9 runs. However, the team management may decide to continue with the same playing 11 for the third ODI to give more opportunity to the likes of Samson, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel in the final ODI in West Indies ahead of Asia Cup 2023 later this month.

Virat Kohli, in fact, only arrived in Trinidad late on Monday after the rest of the team had reached on Sunday. Kohli needs another 102 runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. If Rohit and Kohli are rested again, then all-rounder Hardik Pandya will once again lead the side.

Home side, West Indies are also unlikely to make any changes to the playing 11 after winning the second game. It means the likes of Keacy Carty, Yannick Cariah and Romario Shepherd will get another crack at the Indians.

In the bowling department, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar will need to pull up their socks for the final game after a lacklustre show in the last match. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs six wickets to become the seventh Indian to 200 ODI wickets, and the first Indian since Kapil Dev (3,783 runs and 253 wickets) to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets.

We are definitely going to play our best cricket in the third & final ODI: Ravindra Jadeja #TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/4oRPC255n3 July 31, 2023

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing 11

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales