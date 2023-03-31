WATCH: Rohit Sharma Faces Jofra Archer For First Time In Practice Session Ahead Of RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening clash of IPL 2023 on April 2 (Sunday) at MA Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. MI fans have to wait for two more days to see their favourite players in action. However, before this marquee clash between two top sides in the league, MI's social media team is keeping the fans engaged with some brilliant content. On Friday (March 31), MI posted a video in which one can see Jofra Archer bowling to captain Rohit in the centre-pitch practice.

Watch Jofra Archer vs Rohit Sharma face-off below:

Archer was bought by MI for a sum of Rs 8 crore at IPL 2022 Mega Auction but he did not play the 15th season of the T20 league due to an injury. He came to to professional cricket with a stint in the SA 20 league where he played for MI Cape Town. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit will hope that Archer comes good in IPL 2023.

Archer has played 13 Tests, 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is in his international career, picking up 42 wicketes each in one-dayers and Tests while he has scalped 18 wickets in T20Is. The 27-year old England star made his IPL debut vs Mumbai Indians in 2018 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. In 35 IPL matches, Archer has picked up 46 wickets.

MI have had two indifferent back to back seasons in IPL 2021 and 2022 where they failed to make the playoffs. The Rohit-Sharma-led side will be aiming to end this ordinary run. Their first taget should be get into the last four, hopefully in the top 2 to ensure they have an extra chance to qualify for the final.

MI have won record five titles in IPL 2023, one less than their biggest arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.