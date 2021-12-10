हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma is back in nets, playing lovely strokes

The New T20I and ODI captain of India, Rohit Sharma shared a clip of himself batting in the nets on his official Instagram page.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma is back in nets, playing lovely strokes
Rohit Sharma.(Source: Twitter)

New team India captain Rohit Sharma pupularly knows as "Hitman" of cricket shared a video of his net practice with the caption " Getting started 3...2...1".

Rohit Sharma looks in inspiring form and is mentally prepared for the new challenges he'll face as the Indian team captain.

India became the World's No.1 Test-side after the 1-0 series win against World Test Champions New Zealand, Rohit will definitely look to help his Test captain Virat Kohli with his bat after a poor World Cup performance when the team takes on South Africa in the Test and ODI series.

Rohit is definitely shifting to top gear after being rested for the India vs New Zealand Test series at home. India next tour of South Africa begins on 26, December 2021 with a 3-match Test series.

