WATCH: Rohit Sharma offers coffee to cameraman during 2nd IND vs SL T20

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his sense of humour. The Indian opener has attended many funny press conferences in the past where he had taken subtle digs at players and some times the journalists. His fans look forward to Rohit speaking or just going about his things.

Not so long back, he screamed at Yuzvendra Chahal in his own way.

In the last few minutes of the 2nd T20, one more Rohit Sharma act won the hearts of the fans.

The cameraman panned the camera to Rohit and zoomed it in while the Indian captain was having his coffee.

Rohit realised it and then offered the cup to the cameraman. He kept offering the cameraman before beginning to smile.

Watch the video here:

Just what you need in the cold Dharamsala weather __@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/xUgz8W9ERR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

India won the 2nd T20 in style, with the help of fifty from Shreyas Iyer and solid knocks from Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja.

India sealed the series 2-0, with one match to go on February 27 in Dharamsala.