WATCH: Rohit Sharma Trolls Aamir Khan In New Ad, Says 'Aap To Award Lene..'

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and bollywood superstar Aamir Khan have acted in a funny TV commercial which is winning everyone's heart. In one of the ads posted by Rohit on his social media, he can be seen trolling Aamir. In the ad, Aamir is seen waiting for his turn to bat next in the team dugout. Rohit and Rahul Chahar come to get some drinks from the refrigerator kept near the ropes, right beside where Aamir is sitting. The actor tells Rohit and Chahar that he will become the Player of the Match in the match against their team. Listening to this, Rohit quips, "Kya fayda, aap toh waise bhi award lene jaate nahi (What difference does it make? You anyway never show up to receive awards)." After this funny one-liner, Rohit and Chahar start laughing.

Watch Rohit vs Aamir banter here:

Mumbai Indians aim for record 6th IPL title

MI captain Rohit will be aiming for the sixth league title in IPL 2023. MI have won 5 trophies so far: IPL 2013, IPL 2015, IPL 2017, IPL 2019 and IPL 2022 respectively. For the last 2 seasons, MI have struggled in the competition. MI failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2021 and 2022. This year, they need to step up and deliver the goods.

The five-time champions received a big blow with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of IPL 2023. The fast bowler has been nurshing his back injury for more than 6 months now and is racing against time to get fitter by the time ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2022 arrives in October.

MI will take heart from the fact that they have Jofra Archer back in squad. Archer was bought by MI for Rs 8 crore in last year's February Mega Auction despite knowing that he won't be available for IPL 2022. Archer returned to playing cricket again after a long hiatus at the SA 20 league in January. MI will pin hopes Archer to do the job in absence of Bumrah this season.