WATCH: Ross Taylor receives rousing reception when he walks out to bat at Bay Oval

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, who will retire from international cricket later this year, got a great reception from spectators at the Bay Oval when he came out to bat at the fall of second wicket on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

A great reception for @RossLTaylor from the Bay Oval as he comes out to bat for the first time in his final Test series for New Zealand. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/nDNKpauEGL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2022

Taylor announced his retirement on December 30 via Twitter. The two-match Test series against Bangladesh is the last he is going to be part of.

Annoucing the retirement, he had said, "He wrote: "Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234."

"It`s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

"But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me," he added.

His innings, however, was cut short by Shoriful Islam. Taylar went back after scoring 31 runs in the first innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Not to forget, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo had said on the eve of the first Test that his side wants to ensure Taylor gets a miserable send off.

"We want to try to make sure he doesn't have a great send-off -- we want to make sure his send-off is as miserable as possible," he had said.