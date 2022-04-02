WATCH: RR's Navdeep Saini falls on his head while taking Ishan Kishan's catch vs MI

It was a pretty painful watch when Rajasthan Royals pacer Navdeep Saini dived in front while fielding in the deep to take catch of Ishan Kishan.

That catch, in the end, turned out to be a decisive one as RR managed to MI by 23 runs to register their second win of the season.

Chasing the 194-run target, Ishan Kishan was well-settled in the middle and if he had continues for a few more overs, MI would have almost wrapped up the game.

But it was not to be as Trent Boult lured him to play a big shot and as a result he was held in the deep by Saini. However, while taking the catch Saini fell right on his head and injured himself. However, he soon got up and field again.

Take a look at the fall:

What happened in the match?

Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 to power Rajasthan Royals to 23-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who slumped to their second consecutive defeat, here on Saturday.

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Buttler hit a whirlwind 100 off 68 balls, only his second ton in the history of the IPL. He struck 11 boundaries and five sixes during his knock.

Besides Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) looked in destructive form while skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21) too got a start. Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Chasing the total, Tilak Verma smashed 61 off 33 balls, while opener Ishan Kishan made 54 off 43 balls but it was not enough to guide MI home as they finished at 170 for eight.

Yuzvendra Chahal once again shone bright with the ball picking up two wickets for 26 runs from his four overs.