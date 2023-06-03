WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Fiance Utkarsha Pawar Touches MS Dhoni's Feet After A Warm Hug; Video Goes Viral

It has been five days since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans to win the record-equalling fifth IPL trophy but the fans still cannot get over it. The fact that it was also the fifth trophy that MS Dhoni has won as captain of the Chennai-based franchise is like cherry on the top for his fans. CSK beat GT in a last-ball thriller to clinch the title in a match that went on for almost 3 days. It was Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 10 off the last two deliveries, to seal the win for Super Kings. What followed was a long night of celebrations before the players departed for their next destination.

The visuals of CSK players and family celebrating the victory on the ground broke the internet. There was a video of a warm hug between Jadeja and his wife Rivaba. Then there was this video of Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva asking Dhoni for a tight hug. The CSK captain could not say not to it. Another very heartwarming video from the same night has gone viral now. It includes Ruturaj Gaikwad's to-be wife Utkarsha Pawar and Dhoni. In the video shared by a fan, one can see Utkarsha giving a warm hug to Dhoni after she meets him and then touches his feet too to seek his blessings.

Watch the video below:

Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni ____. So Cute and Adorable___ pic.twitter.com/o5xH5RHMew — Sai Vamshi Patlolla (@sai_vamshi21) June 1, 2023

The video has gone viral as fans are appreciating this respectful gesture by Utkarsha and Dhoni's reaction to it. Gaikwad is all set to marry Utkarsha on June 3 in a private ceremony. Earlier, Gaikwad had decided to skip the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final to get wedded.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar

Utkarsha Pawar, who is Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiancee, is also a cricketer. She has played for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Utkarsha is an all-rounder, who bats right-handed. She also does fast bowling. Utkarsha, however, seems to be done with his professional cricket career as she has not played a single cricket match in almost two years. It will be interesting to know what next career move she makes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's fantastic IPL 2023 season

Gaikwad had a fabulous IPL 2023 season in which he scored a total of 590 runs in 16 matches. His runs came at a strike rate of 147.50 and included 4 fifties. He stitched many important opening stands with Devon Conway throughout the season. Conway and Gaikwad were consistently good at the top which was a big reason behind CSK's success this season.