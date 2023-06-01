MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai, Says Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has undergone a successful surgery on his left knee at a hospital in Mumbai. After the completion of the surgery, Dhoni has also been discharged from the Kokilaben Hospital. The doctor who operated on Dhoni is an expert in sports medicine and has previously done surgeries on many top Indian athletes, including crickerter Rishabh Pant and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. His name is Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni is doing fine after the surgery, said a report in Cricbuzz. "I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a key-hole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation," said Viswanathan.

While Pardiwala was in the charge of the surgery, CSK had sent their medical expert Dr Madhu Thottappil too to oversee the proceedings. Dhoni is expected to be walking properly in about two months or so.

Decision to Play IPL 2024 later

After the successful campaign in IPL 2023 came to an end on May 29, Dhoni was asked again about his future plans. The CSK captain smiled and said that he would take that decision later after have a close look at his body in the coming 8 to 9 months.

Jadeja, Rahane join Team India in London

There was no victory parade for the Super Kings after their historic fifth title that has brought them at par with the Mumbai Indians (MI). It is due to some of the team members travelling immediately to London to take part in the World Test Championships 2023 (WTC 2023) final while Dhoni had to go undergo operation. There is no official announcement about the likely victory parade in Chennai, but expect CSK management to organise one when Dhoni is fit and all players are back in India again. The two Indian cricketers from CSK who will be playing the WTC final are Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane.

While Jadeja put up a brilliant all-round show throughout the season and sealed the win by stroking 10 runs off the last 2 balls, Rahane won some crucial games for CSK with his new-found aggressive batting approach. These two were big reasons why CSK went on to win the championship for the fifth time.