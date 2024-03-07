NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Gets Out To Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui As Stadium Goes Silent During ISPL Match Between Celebrities

In what was a fun match, Munawar Faruqui got the great Sachin Tendulkar out as the batter wanted to hit a scoop against the stand-up comedian. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Gets Out To Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui As Stadium Goes Silent During ISPL Match Between Celebrities Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by Munawar. (Image: X Video Screenshot)

Sachin Tendulkar was back to the cricket field and the fans could not have asked for more. The India batting great played in a celebrity match of the first edition of Indian Stree Premier League (ISPL). This is a T10 league which has been started to help the cricketing talent in the streets of India. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan are owners this league. 

Also Read | Watch: Babar Azam's Playful Banter With Mohammad Rizwan's Little Daughter Goes Viral

This was a match being played between Akshay Kumar's Khiladi 11 against Sachin Tendulkar's Master 11. There are six teams taking part in this tournament. They are: Majhi Mumbai, which is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Srinagar Ke Veer owned by Akshay, Bangalore Strikers owned by Hrithik Roshan. Chennai Singhams are owned by actor Suriya while Falcon Risers Hyderabad are owned by Ram Charan. Saif and wife Kareena Kappor Khan are owners of Tigers of Kolkata.

This celebrity match was held to promote the league and also to bring the attention of the fans to the league. 

Sachin scored 30 off 16 balls before he got out to none other than Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comedian bowled an inswinger to Sachin, who went across the crease, and attemped a scoop but ended up top-edging. Naman Ojha caught the ball behind the stumps and that brought an end to the innings of Sachin. 

There was no limit to the happiness of Munawar who had a big smile over his face as he celebrated the wicket  with teammate Robin Uthappa. Sachin was also smiling as he walked back to the crease. But one could sense that the great man still did not like getting out, more than decade after retiring from international cricket.

Watch Munawar Faruqui dismissing Sachin Tendulkar below:

The ISPL T20 2024 will start have its live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel in India and the matches can als be live streamed on SonyLIV app and the website. The league aims to provide platform to the cricketers who play street cricket. It is expected that raw talents can be spotted in the league and some of them can take the long route to play for the country one day.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress