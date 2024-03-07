WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Gets Out To Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui As Stadium Goes Silent During ISPL Match Between Celebrities

Sachin Tendulkar was back to the cricket field and the fans could not have asked for more. The India batting great played in a celebrity match of the first edition of Indian Stree Premier League (ISPL). This is a T10 league which has been started to help the cricketing talent in the streets of India. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan are owners this league.

This was a match being played between Akshay Kumar's Khiladi 11 against Sachin Tendulkar's Master 11. There are six teams taking part in this tournament. They are: Majhi Mumbai, which is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Srinagar Ke Veer owned by Akshay, Bangalore Strikers owned by Hrithik Roshan. Chennai Singhams are owned by actor Suriya while Falcon Risers Hyderabad are owned by Ram Charan. Saif and wife Kareena Kappor Khan are owners of Tigers of Kolkata.

This celebrity match was held to promote the league and also to bring the attention of the fans to the league.

Sachin scored 30 off 16 balls before he got out to none other than Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comedian bowled an inswinger to Sachin, who went across the crease, and attemped a scoop but ended up top-edging. Naman Ojha caught the ball behind the stumps and that brought an end to the innings of Sachin.

There was no limit to the happiness of Munawar who had a big smile over his face as he celebrated the wicket with teammate Robin Uthappa. Sachin was also smiling as he walked back to the crease. But one could sense that the great man still did not like getting out, more than decade after retiring from international cricket.

Watch Munawar Faruqui dismissing Sachin Tendulkar below:

The ISPL T20 2024 will start have its live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel in India and the matches can als be live streamed on SonyLIV app and the website. The league aims to provide platform to the cricketers who play street cricket. It is expected that raw talents can be spotted in the league and some of them can take the long route to play for the country one day.