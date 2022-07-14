IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: As an intense battle was going on between India and England at the home of cricket Lord's, the fans at the ground got a surprise gift. A sight that no one expected would be seen at Lord's after so many years. It was a sight that had former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly sitting with India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in the stands and having a laugh about something. The two India greats were in attendance at Lord's to watch the second ODI between India and England. As the camera cut to Ganguly and Tendulkar, the Indian fans erupted at the ground as it was after a very long time that they were seeing two former captaina together.

Back in the day, Ganguly and Tendulkar were a force to reckon with, while opening the batting for India. They have created many a batting records together. Ganguly and Tendulkar have together the highest partnership run as they have accumulated a total of 8227 runs in a total of 176 ODI innings while playing for India. Not to forget, their highest-ever ODI stand was of 258 runs. Add to it, 26 century and 29 fifty-run partnerships for India and you have a legendary cricketing duo ready.

Ganguly and Tendulkar also remain the best of friends despite retiring from the game years ago. Tendulkar recently posted a video on Ganguly's birthday in which he revealed why the whole team called him 'Dadi' as against the usual 'Dada'. He also wished him a great birthday. Tendulkar came to England from Scotland where he was vacationing not long ago. Ganguly has also been in London for quite some time now. He loves the city and treats his time in London as something to look out for in a year.