Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly turned 50 today on July 8. The Prince of Calcutta, as he was popularly called during his playing days, was born in Kolkata on this day in 1972. He has got wishes from all corners in the world. A special wish has come from the great Sachin Tendulkar, who is a very close friend of Ganguly. Recently the two were spotted at a birthday dinner as well hosted by Ganguly himself. Taking to social media, Tendulkar wished Ganguly on his birthday. He also asked him 'how does it feel to turn 50?' before adding that he too is coming from behind slowly.

Tendulkar then went on to reveal a secret behind Ganguly's nickname Dadi. The BCCI president is popularly called Dada, which means a big brother in Bengali. However, over the years, Ganguly's nicknamed changed from 'Dada' to 'Dadi'. Tendulkar has a story behind it.

Lots of wishes and love for your birthday Dadi.@SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/6njyuU80FB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2022

"Sab yahi soch rahe honge ki ye Dada to Dadi kyu bulata hai (Everyone must be thinking why I call Dada as Dadi). But just to clarify, we were only 13 years old when we met at a camp in Indore. We spent a month together. I call him Dadi from that time," said Tendulkar in a video posted on his Twitter.

Tendulkar and Ganguly share many batting records together. They have opened the innings for India as many as 136 times in ODIs and together they have scored a massive 6609 runs at an average of 49.32 with 21 century and 23 fifty-plus stands. Tendulkar went on to play under Ganguly for a long time as well, giving him big support from behind. Their friendship still remains intact. Tendulkar has moved into mentorship and entrepreneurial role while Ganguly became a commentator, a coach before he chose to take one of the biggest jobs in cricket, the president of the BCCI.