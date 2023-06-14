WATCH: Salem Spartans Bowler Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs Off 1 Ball In Final Over Vs Chepauk Super Gillies
Salem Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar gave away 26 runs in the final over, including 18 runs off the final ball against Chepauk Super Gillies.
Salem Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar bagged an unwanted record on Tuesday night, conceding 18 runs off 1 legal delivery in the final over of their Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match against Chepauk Super Gillies in Coimbatore. Tanwar, who was the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 season, gave away 26 runs in the final over – including 18 runs off the final ball as Chepauk side posted 217 for 5 after batting first with Sanjay Yadav remaining unbeaten on 31 off 12 balls.
Tanwar first bowled a no-ball which resulted in a single, it was followed up with another no-ball on the free-hit which was smashed for a six, bringing 9 runs off the delivery. Off the next free hit, he again bowled a no-ball which was hit for 3 runs, it was followed by a wide off the next free-hit and finally he conceded a six off the free-hit to end the remarkable over.
WATCH Abhishek Tanwar concede 18 runs off 1 ball in TNPL 2023 match…
The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023
Earlier, Pradosh Ranjan Paul top-scored with 88 off 55 balls with 12 fours and a six while skipper Narayan Jagadeesan chipped in with 35 off 27 balls as the Super Gillies put up a massive total. Tanwar’s 18 runs off 1 ball are not the most runs conceded off one legal delivery.
In the Big Bash League 2013-14 season, Travis Birt had smashed Clint McKay for 20 runs off 1 ball. India’s Virender Sehwag smashed Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan for 17 runs off 1 ball in an ODI match back in 2004.
“I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role,” Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match.
The Spartans, in reply, were restricted to 165 for 9 with Muhammad Adnan Khan top-scoring with 47 off 15 balls with six sixes. For the Chepauk side, Baba Aparajith, Rocky Bhasker and M Viju Arul picked up a couple of wickets each.
“We have planned that way as we have a lot of openers and there is confusion because of that, but after this game we should have that sorted (on sending Kaushik Gandhi at 5),” Tanwar added.
