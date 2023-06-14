WATCH: Salem Spartans Bowler Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs Off 1 Ball In Final Over Vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Salem Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar bagged an unwanted record on Tuesday night, conceding 18 runs off 1 legal delivery in the final over of their Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match against Chepauk Super Gillies in Coimbatore. Tanwar, who was the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 season, gave away 26 runs in the final over – including 18 runs off the final ball as Chepauk side posted 217 for 5 after batting first with Sanjay Yadav remaining unbeaten on 31 off 12 balls.

Tanwar first bowled a no-ball which resulted in a single, it was followed up with another no-ball on the free-hit which was smashed for a six, bringing 9 runs off the delivery. Off the next free hit, he again bowled a no-ball which was hit for 3 runs, it was followed by a wide off the next free-hit and finally he conceded a six off the free-hit to end the remarkable over.

Earlier, Pradosh Ranjan Paul top-scored with 88 off 55 balls with 12 fours and a six while skipper Narayan Jagadeesan chipped in with 35 off 27 balls as the Super Gillies put up a massive total. Tanwar’s 18 runs off 1 ball are not the most runs conceded off one legal delivery.

In the Big Bash League 2013-14 season, Travis Birt had smashed Clint McKay for 20 runs off 1 ball. India’s Virender Sehwag smashed Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan for 17 runs off 1 ball in an ODI match back in 2004.

“I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role,” Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match.

The Spartans, in reply, were restricted to 165 for 9 with Muhammad Adnan Khan top-scoring with 47 off 15 balls with six sixes. For the Chepauk side, Baba Aparajith, Rocky Bhasker and M Viju Arul picked up a couple of wickets each.

“We have planned that way as we have a lot of openers and there is confusion because of that, but after this game we should have that sorted (on sending Kaushik Gandhi at 5),” Tanwar added.