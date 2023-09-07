Watch: Sami Zayn Talks About MS Dhoni, WWE And Cricket Fans Go Crazy

Chennai Super Kings and former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most sports figures in the country and around the globe and WWE superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were seen talking about the famous Indian icon in a video on the internet which is going viral at the moment. The WWE industry is set to come to India after 2017 for the first time.

"When I heard of MS Dhoni, I have heard his name a lot. I know he is very famous here," Sami Zayn could be heard saying in the viral clip. (WATCH: MS Dhoni Spotted Sitting Behind Carlos Alcaraz During US Open 2023 Men's Quarter-Finals)

Watch the video here:

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn talking about MS Dhoni. [Rutwik2304]



Hollywood and WWE star John Cena is also ready and excited to visit India, Although he has not been a regular in the recent WWE events but he will comeback once again for the pay-per-view event in India.

Recently, MS Dhoni was also seen watching a tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. It was the US Open 2023 quarter-finals which Alcaraz won via straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

It was in 2020 when World-Cup winning captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni, who was captain of the teams that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 in 2020. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).