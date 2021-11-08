Watch: Sania Mirza cheer husband Shoaib Malik to whirlwind fifty against Scotland

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was seen at the Sharjah cricket ground on Sunday (November 7) cheering her husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland. The veteran Malik smashed a whirlwind fifty as Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Sania was seen celebrating with joy as Malik smashed a sensational 54 off just 18 balls. Malik’s knock was the fastest-ever half-century by a Pakistani batsman in T20I cricket. This knock was also the joint-fastest half-century of the current edition of the T20 World Cup along with KL Rahul’s effort against the same opponent on Friday.

See photos of Sania Mirza celebrating Shoaib Malik’s effort here…

Sania Mirza's team was knocked out of the World Cup but she still enjoying her hubby batting pic.twitter.com/njmX9bKco4 — S O H A I L ( shyl) (@Msohailsays) November 7, 2021

“Yes I’m in good form but I want to see myself more consistent to help the team. Overall, I feel fit. It is going to be a big game and we have to give our best shot,” said Malik in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about what was the target in mind at Sharjah, Malik said, “As we have seen in previous games if you don`t lose early wickets you have a chance of putting a good total in the end. We were discussing in our dressing room to at least get 150 and not give too many wickets early on.”

Speaking on adjustments made in batting at Sharjah as compared to other venues, Malik explained, “If you are playing on a good strip, the goal is to take a couple of balls and then start playing your game. On these tracks, you take 6-8 balls and then start playing your game. The win is a big thing. You take all the confidence going deep in the tournament.”