Team India batter Sanju Samson has been unlucky not to get a lengthy run in the Indian cricket team in any format of the game in spite of consistently scoring big runs. The Rajasthan Royals captain scored his maiden half-century in ODI cricket in his third game since making his debut last year in Sri Lanka.

Samson was dropped from T20 team as well after scoring his maiden fifty in the format – an impressive 77 against Ireland. The Kerala and RR batter was looking good to convert his fifty into a maiden international century before he was involved in a horrible run-out to be dismissed for an impressive 54.

Samson made 12 off 18 balls in the first game but his 51-ball 54, laced with three fours and three sixes, contributed to India’s win by two wickets in the second ODI and seal the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The Kerala batter joined forces with Shreyas Iyer in the 18th over after Suryakumar Yadav’s departure. He started his innings with a boundary, clearing the fine leg off Kyle Mayers.

The wicketkeeper’s stay at the crease was shortened after the celebrations in the very next over. Samson mistimed a shot toward short fine leg, from where Kyle Mayers threw at the non-striker’s end. But Romario Shepherd failed to collect and fortunately, the ball went through his knees and hit the stumps with Samson falling short.

Meanwhile, India skipper for the ODI series against the West Indies Shikhar Dhawan has credited a strong ‘domestic and IPL cricket’ for the success of the side as it chased down a mammoth 312 to win the second match at Queen’s Park Oval, and with it the series.

India won the second ODI against Nicholas Pooran’s side with all-rounder Axar Patel’s 64-run blitz helping the visitors to a two-wicket victory with just two balls remaining. Shikhar also lauded Patel’s fine innings that saw him score his runs off just 35 balls, embellished with five sixes and three boundaries.

“I feel it was a great team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief.”

Chasing a 300-plus score in ODIs is always an uphill task and India were in a sport of bother when they required 100 from the last 10 overs with Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining, and Shikhar said he was ‘surprised’ with the fightback.

“I was also surprised (with the way the batters reached the target). Hats off to our middle order. All the batters were amazing, Axar and Avesh, who got those boundaries, were amazing,” said Dhawan.

(with IANS inputs)