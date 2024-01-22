Daughter of India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar has once again caught the limelight on social media after getting spotted with Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill in Mumbai. Recently, Sara found herself as the hot topic of the town after Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan fueled her dating rumours with Shubman Gill by saying, "You have got the wrong 'Sara' guys," of Koffee With Karan Season 8 when asked about if she ever dated or is dating the Team India cricketer.

During the recent ODI World Cup last year in India, Gill was seen being teased by the crowd with Sara's name to which Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction went viral when he asked the fans to cheer Gill's name by pointing towards his jersey. However, in the latest update, Gill's sister was spotted with Sara Tendulkar which has set the internet on fire. (Ram Mandir Inauguration: Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Attend Ayodhya's Historical Event Today?)

Watch the video here:

Recently, in the age of technology, where social media is a double-edged sword, Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, finds herself at the center of a disturbing trend. Recently, she addressed the issue of a fake account on X, formerly Twitter, impersonating her, disseminating deepfake photos, and even engaging with her rumored boyfriend, Shubman Gill. (Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Looks Dreamy In Pics From 'An Unforgettable Night'; Check Photos)

Sara's journey into the digital realm took an unexpected turn when an imposter account, @SaraTendulkar__, gained massive traction with over 250 thousand followers. This account not only posted deepfake photos of Sara but also went as far as sending messages to individuals close to her.

Expressing her concerns about the misuse of technology, Sara issued an official statement on her Instagram handle. In the now-deleted post, she emphasized the need for technology not to compromise truth and authenticity. Sara shed light on the disturbing use of deepfake photos and clarified that she does not have an account on X.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently graced the cricket field in a T20 exhibition match titled "One World vs One Family." Leading the One World team, Tendulkar's brief but impactful innings stirred nostalgia among fans. His daughter, Sara Tendulkar, expressed her pride and emotions on witnessing her father's return to the field in a charity game held in Karnataka. Sara Tendulkar, the proud daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, took to Instagram to share her emotions as she watched her father bat in the charity match. The game, named "One World-One Family T20 exhibition match," unfolded at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Muddenahalli, Karnataka. Sara expressed her nostalgia at seeing her father back on the field after a significant hiatus. (With Burea inputs)