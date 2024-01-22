The Lord Ram Temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, as Pran Prathihtha was completed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The grand event in Ayodhya was attended my many big personalities from across India including Bollywood actor and legend Amitach Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Superstar Rajinikanth. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar alo flew from Mumbai to Ayodhya to take part in the Udghatan ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol.

Other sports personalities who came were India's badminton superstar Saina Nehwal, spin-bowling legend and former captain Anil Kumble as well as former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad. Not to forget that India's modern day greats such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also invited to attend the event in Ayodhya. But the cricketers have given the event a miss. The reason could be to do with the upcoming India Vs England Test series.

Rohit was seen practicing in Mumbai. Cricbuzz reported that rest of the squad is already in Hyderabad including Kohli and is training at the Hyderabad stadium. Even former India captain MS Dhoni was invited for the ceremony. But he did not attend the event but the reason of his absence is not known yet.

Coming back to cricket, the India v England Test series starts on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi Imternational Stadium in Hyderabad. The second Test will be played in Visakhapatnam while the third Test will be played in Rajkot. The fourth Test will be played at Rajkot while the last Test will be played in Dharamsala.