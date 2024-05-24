India's legendary cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt note for his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, as she got her master's degree from University College London. Sachin posted a video of Sara with a picture of his wife Anjali Tendulkar also present at the occasion.

"It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL's Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true. Dher 'Sara' Pyaar," Sachin wrote on the post caption.

Recently, as the cricketing world came together to wish the legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy 51st birthday, one tribute stood out, straight from the heart of his doting daughter Sara. Taking to Instagram, the youngster shared a series of candid, unseen photographs capturing precious father-daughter moments, reminding fans of the profound bond they share. The photographs were a window into the Tendulkar family's private world, offering a rare glimpse of the cricket icon's life away from the pitch. From an infant Sara cradled in her father's arms to more recent images of the two enjoying quality time together, each frame radiated with love, joy and immense pride.