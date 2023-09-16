WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Helps Family Elder As Sachin Tendulkar And Family Come Out Of Restaurant After Dinner In Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is in Mumbai after taking a break from studies in London. She is currently pursuing her Post Graduation degree in University College. The Tendulkar family went to one of the favourite restaurants to have dinner. The paparazzi waited eagerly outside the restro to click some photos. Mumbai Indians and Goa cricketer Arjun Tendulkar was also present at the family dinner.

Sara was looking stunning in her black outfit while mother Anjali was graceful as ever. Sachin was looking dashing too in his floral shirt and jeans. There were two elderlies too who had to be helped walked to the car. Sara took the charge to help them. She ensured that the male elder did not mis his steps while coming down. She held his hand throughout as they came out of the restaurant with parents Sachin and Anjali watching closely. It is an adorable video that shows how well Sara has been brought up. Behind the elderly is Arjun, who ensured he was behind them and kept a watch on their steps.

Watch Sara, Sachin Tendulkar coming out after having dinner in Mumbai here:

Sara is a medical science student. She is also a big social media influencer who has more than 4 million followers. It is true that Sara got the initial popularity because she is daughter of a legendary cricketer. But she has also worked hard to ensure the fame grew. Sara became a model last year by doing a photo and video shoot for a clothing brand and that video had gone viral on social media. Sara was sharing screen with bollywood actress Banita Sandhu in that video.

But modelling is not something which is on her mind. She is very serious about studies and wants to complete her post-grad from London. Apart from social media influencing, modelling and studies, Sara keeps herself busy by travelling all over the world. She loves travelling and does not miss a chance to take a flight after geting break from her tough study schedule.

While Arjun Tendulkar took the same pathway as his father Sachin and became a cricketer, Sara has followed footsteps of her mother, who is also a doctor. With so much attention and fandom at such an early age, Sara has is a very calm person, who stays away from vanity of any kind.