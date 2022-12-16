topStoriesenglish
Afridi picks his favourite team between Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final - Check

Afridi underwent surgery, one week after suffering a knee injury that kept him from bowling the last two overs against England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Afridi picks his favourite team between Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final - Check

Argentina and the reigning champions France will face off in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi who is a follower of Football has said," I love Messi, and I want Argentina to win," during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft event scheduled in Karachi. Cristiano Ronaldo is a favourite player of the majority of Pakistan's men's cricket players, as was previously discovered. Imam-ul-Haq, the game's opener, claims that only Saud Shakeel is an admirer of Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd place Football Match Live Score: Morocco aim history against Croatia

At a press conference held at Karachi's National Stadium, the left-hander made this announcement. Few Messi supporters, according to him, don't interact with Ronaldo supporters. They were also saddened by the fact that Ronaldo cried as he left the pitch after Portugal was defeated in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, Afridi underwent surgery, one week after suffering a knee injury that kept him from bowling the last two overs against England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Shaheen revealed in a tweet that he underwent an appendectomy, which involves removing the appendix when it becomes infected, and added that he was now feeling better.

Shaheen aborted his third over, the 15th of the innings, after the first delivery during the World Cup final, landing awkwardly on his right knee when collecting a catch to eliminate batsman Harry Brook in what ended up being a five-wicket loss for Babar Azam and company. The 22-year-old entered the World Cup after missing 12 weeks due to a knee injury sustained during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July. The defeat in the T20 WC final raised doubts about his long-term viability as Pakistan's top fast bowler.

Shaheen was recommended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week to take two weeks off from playing cricket in order to recover, adding that the feared injury was actually just discomfort from impact during the fielding effort.

It had been stated that Shaheen would spend a few days at the National High-Performance Centre undergoing a "rehabilitation and conditioning programme" aimed at strengthening his knee. Shaheen's return to international cricket would be contingent on the rehabilitation program's success and the medical board's approval, the PCB had added.

 

Shaheen AfridiShaheen Afridi news updateShaheen Afridi newsShaheen Afridi updateFIFA World Cup 2022 finalFifa World Cup 2022 final news updateFifa World Cup 2022 final newsFifa World Cup 2022 final updateArgentina vs FranceArgentina vs France news updateArgentina vs France newsArgentina vs France update

