LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd place Football Match Live Score: Morocco aim history against Croatia

LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd Place in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard
In the third-place playoff on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, a World Cup 2022 bronze medal is on the line between Croatia and Morocco, and neither team should turn their back on a podium finish on the biggest platform. Argentina defeated Zlatko Dalic's team 3-0 in their semifinal match, while the Atlas Lions battled bravely against France but were defeated by two goals to zero. Just a few weeks after their goalless draw in Group F, where the Checkered Ones were limited to just five shots against Regragui's backline, Croatia and Morocco will once again square off. A similarly tenacious defensive performance might propel the Africans to a historic World Cup victory.
A nation with a deep-rooted love for family and passion for football.
This is Morocco __ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 15, 2022
Team Form
Croatia World Cup form:
D, W, D, W, W, L
Morocco World Cup form:
D, W, W, W, W,L
Croatia possible starting lineup:
Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic
Morocco possible starting lineup:
Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Croatia Full Squad
Captain: Luka Modrić
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo
Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić
Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja
Morocco Croatia Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for Croatia vs Morocco's 3rd place match in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Here we will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
