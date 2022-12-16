LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd place Football Match Live Score: Morocco aim history against Croatia

In the third-place playoff on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, a World Cup 2022 bronze medal is on the line between Croatia and Morocco, and neither team should turn their back on a podium finish on the biggest platform. Argentina defeated Zlatko Dalic's team 3-0 in their semifinal match, while the Atlas Lions battled bravely against France but were defeated by two goals to zero. Just a few weeks after their goalless draw in Group F, where the Checkered Ones were limited to just five shots against Regragui's backline, Croatia and Morocco will once again square off. A similarly tenacious defensive performance might propel the Africans to a historic World Cup victory.

A nation with a deep-rooted love for family and passion for football.



— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 15, 2022

Team Form

Croatia World Cup form:

D, W, D, W, W, L

Morocco World Cup form:

D, W, W, W, W,L

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia Full Squad

Captain: Luka Modrić

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Morocco Croatia Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira