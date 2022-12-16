topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd place Football Match Live Score: Morocco aim history against Croatia

LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd Place in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:58 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 3rd place Football Match Live Score: Morocco aim history against Croatia
LIVE Blog

In the third-place playoff on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, a World Cup 2022 bronze medal is on the line between Croatia and Morocco, and neither team should turn their back on a podium finish on the biggest platform. Argentina defeated Zlatko Dalic's team 3-0 in their semifinal match, while the Atlas Lions battled bravely against France but were defeated by two goals to zero. Just a few weeks after their goalless draw in Group F, where the Checkered Ones were limited to just five shots against Regragui's backline, Croatia and Morocco will once again square off. A similarly tenacious defensive performance might propel the Africans to a historic World Cup victory.

Also Read: Model Ivana Knoll becomes Lionel Messi and Argentina 'hater': Know all about her, in PICS

Team Form

Croatia World Cup form:

D, W, D, W, W, L

Morocco World Cup form:

D, W, W, W, W,L

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia Full Squad

Captain: Luka Modrić

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Morocco Croatia Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira

16 December 2022
17:53 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for Croatia vs Morocco's 3rd place match in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Here we will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
 

FIFA World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco world cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco match timeCroatia vs Morocco live updatesCroatia vs Morocco live scoreCroatia vs Morocco match scorecard fifa world cup 2022 fixturesFIFA World Cup Schedulefifa world cup 2022 indiaFootball World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup 2022fifa qatar world cup 2022fifa world cup warm up matches 2022fifa world cup 2022 match listfifa world cup 2022 india channelfifa world cup 2022 datefifa world cup 2022 india telecastfifa world cup 2022 channel in indiafifa world cup 2022 telecast in indiafifa world cup 2022 friendly matchesfifa world cup 2022 practice matchesJioCinema

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!