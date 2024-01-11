trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708749
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi Blames Speed Guns For His Lack Of Pace During Pakistan vs Australia Test Series

Shaheen Afridi questions the speed guns that were used during the Pakistan vs Australia Test series.

Jan 11, 2024
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi Blames Speed Guns For His Lack Of Pace During Pakistan vs Australia Test Series

Pakistan's new T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi hilariously raised his fingers on the speed guns of Australia as the reason for his medium-pace bowling during the Test series away from home. Afridi who is known for his fearful pace and swing was shockingly bowling around 130-135 kmph. Ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand, Afridi said that he bowled 140 kmph plus but the speed guns in Australia showed his pace around 132-133 kmph.

Watch the video here:

“To be honest pehle toh hum khud agar bowling kar rahe the, na toh board to dekh rahe the ki yaar, ye sach me hum yahi hain? Kyunki, pata hi nahi chal raha tha, jo body suru se bowling kar rahi hai aur wo itna jor laga ke 132-33 pe aati hai to hum khud hi hairan hai ki yaar kya pehle se hi kuch decide hua hai ki is pace se zyada nahi hoga?” (Sports Success Story: From Swing To Stardom, Irfan Pathan's Inspirational Journey To Cricket Greatness)

Translated version:

“To be honest, first of all, when we were bowling and looking at the board (side screen), we were surprised whether we were really bowling at that pace because our bodies are adapted to bowl faster. We couldn’t find how we were not able to bowl over 132-33kmph. We were surprised if it was pre-decided that the speed gun wouldn’t show more than that.” (Steve Smith vs Novak Djokovic: Serbian Left In Awe With Aussie Batter's Tennis Skills - WATCH)

Afridi who returned after surgery from London for the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup last year his pace dropped significantly but the Pakistan pacer had a different reason to explain. Afridi took eight wickets at an average of 41.63 in two Test matches, for those who were unaware. To prepare for the last Test in Sydney, the 23-year-old was rested. The three-match series was won 3-0 by Australia.

 

