Watch: Shahid Afridi Asking Gautam Gambhir For DRS Call During LLC's Asia Lions Vs India Maharajas Match, Video Goes Viral

Watch the video of Shahid Afridi asking Gautam Gambhir if he edged the ball during the LLC match or not below

Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

The Legends League Cricket match no. 1 was a feast for cricket fans as legendary cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul-Haq, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and many more were seen in action during the Asia Lions vs India Maharajas clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday (March 10). During the clash, Afridi was seen talking to Gautam Gambhir, his old-time rival about taking a DRS for after his bowler asked him to review.

Afridi was seen asking Gambhir if the ball touched his bat to which Gambhir nodded and said it didn't. The video went viral as the duo have been involved in some serious heated clashes during their prime playing for India and Pakistan.

Watch video here:

Batting first, Asia Lions scored a massive total of 165 runs with the help of Misab's 73 off 50, Upul Tharanga's 40 off 39 and other batters' little knocks as well. In reply, India Maharajas got off to an average start with Robin Uthappa losing his wicket just after four balls on zero. However, captain Gambhir 52 (39) and Murali Vijay 25 (19) got their side back on track in the chase.

Why is everyone eyeing every conversation between Gambhir and Afridi?

During an India vs Pakistan clash, Afridi tried to play mindgames with Gautam Gambhir which resulted into an ugly tussle between the two crickters. Although atheletes usually move on after a while but since that incident both Afridi and Gambhir have continued to take sly at each other.

