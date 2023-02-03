WATCH: Sherfane Rutherford Smash Yusuf Pathan for Five Successive Sixes en route to Whirlwind Fifty in ILT20

West Indies batter smashed a whirlwind 50 off 23 balls to set up Desert Vipers win over Dubai Capitals in Match No. 25 of the ILT20 League at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (February 2). Rutherford hit Yusuf Pathan for five sixes in the 16th over to take 31 runs. This onslaught proved to be vital in Desert Vipers’ win.

Although it was a must-win match for Dubai Capitals, they could muster only 160 for 7 in 20 overs chasing Desert Vipers’ total of 182 for 7. This win has carried Desert Vipers to the top of the table and guaranteed them a top-two finish.

Desert Vipers bowled and fielded brilliantly after Sam Billings and Sherfane Rutherford cracked half centuries to put on 80 runs in just seven overs for the fifth wicket. Dubai Capitals had won the toss and elected to bowl. Desert Vipers got off to a shocking start losing opener Alex Hales, the highest scorer of the tournament, for 1. He fell to the last ball of the first over from Fred Klaassen edging to Yusuf Pathan, who fumbled with the catch but wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa snapped the rebound.

The second over saw Mustafa open out and pull Hazrat Luqman over deep backward square for a six. He also drove the last ball past mid-off for a boundary. Yusuf Pathan, who bowls off break, was introduced for the third over and he struck taking the valuable wicket of skipper Colin Munro caught and bowled for 1. Pathan gave away just three runs in that over.

At the completion of powerplay, Desert Vipers were 45 for 3. Dubai Capitals strike bowler Adam Zampa was introduced for the seventh over. Sam Billing and Wanindu Hasaranga played him cautiously and by the halfway mark Desert Vipers were 74 for 3.

Rutherford hit Pathan for five consecutive sixes – the first six over long-off, second over long-on, the third and fourth through pulled shots, while he swept the fifth for a six. Thirty-one runs came off that over and Billings reached his half-century in 43 deliveries.

Rutherford too raced to his half-century in 23 balls but in the very next ball, he was run out to an under-arm direct hit by Uthappa. The pair had put on 80 runs in seven overs for the fifth wicket. Billings hit Karunaratne to Powell at long-on at 54 and Desert Vipers ended up posting 182 for 7 in 20 overs.

Dubai Capitals’ opener George Munsey, fresh from his knock of 57 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in his last match, was out to the second ball of the second over from Sheldon Cottrell when he was bowled around his legs for a duck. Sikandar Raza, who joined opener Robin Uthappa, hit Cottrell for a six to fine leg in the fourth over. When on 26, Uthappa was dropped by Gus Atkinson at the deep mid-wicket boundary off Luke Wood. Two balls later, Uthappa (30) tried his luck again by pulling Wood to Atkinson who took the catch.

Speaking about his performance, Desert Vipers’ Sherfane Rutherford said, “Our coach has given me the role of giving the team the best finish I can and it's good that I'm carrying out the role well. I hope I can continue performing for the team in the rest of the games.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals’ Robin Uthappa said, “The five sixes from Sherfane Rutherford definitely took the momentum away from us. We dropped a catch of Sam Billings just before that over. I thought we did a really good job to restrict the Vipers to the score they were at before that over.”

Brief scores: Desert Vipers 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohan Mustafa 31, Sam Billings 54, Sherfane Rutherford 50, Fred Klassen 3/34) bt Dubai Capitals 160 for 7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 30, Sikandar Raza 41, Rovman Powell 33, Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 36, Luke Wood 2/36)