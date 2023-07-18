Watch: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Buy Dark Chocolates At Trinidad Airport Ahead Of India vs West Indies 2nd Test

Team India cricketers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were spotted at Trinidad's airport recently. The two bought some dark chocolate from an airport shop. It should be noted that team India has arrived in Trinidad to play the national team in the second Test match. India will kick off the encounter on July 20 after leading the two-match series 1-0.

India defeated the West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 141 runs, although Gill's maiden match in place of the tenacious Cheteshwar Pujara didn't go well. He was out for six in India's innings, which also featured hundreds from captain Rohit Sharma, debutante Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli's 76.





cre Trending Stories

Watch the video:

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill shopping for dark chocolates at Port of Spain Airport!



Also, Ishan added "yaha khana acha nahi hai."



Video credits - @Vimalwa #IshanKishan #ShubmanGill #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gUcia9WXe6 — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 18, 2023

(more to follow)