Watch: Stuart Broad's Bunny David Warner Falls Cheaply Again In Ashes 2023 3rd Test

David Warner again failed to impress against Stuart Broad, who dismissed him on Thursday for 4 off 5 balls handing England a much-needed terrific start in the 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023 series. Broad got Warner's wicket after Zak Crawley completely a sharp catch at second slip.

Watch the video here:

In the series, Smith has been in phenomenal form for Australia and therefore all the cricket fans are excepting his magic with the bat at Headingley. Smith had scored 110 runs in the first innings of the second test match, providing a solid base for Australia. (Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath Slams England Team, Says They Are Playing ‘Cazball Not Bazball’)

In the last match, England had to face their second defeat in the series. Even after Ben Stokes's incredible knock of 155 runs, England was not able to secure the win as they lost by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia started the Ashes series with a narrow win with the skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's resilient effort in the lower order.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad. (More to follow)