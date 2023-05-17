WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Gets Bowled Attempting Scoop Shot Off Yash Thakur

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav ‘lives by the sword’ and ‘dies by it’ as well. The World No. 1 T20I batter was dismissed for just 7 in one of the most weird dismissals in IPL 2023 as MI lost by five runs to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the 15th over of the innings, ‘SKY’ attempted his favourite scoop shot off LSG pacer Yash Thakur but instead of producing a boundary it resulted in his dismissal. Suryakumar only managed to drag the ball back on to his off and middle stump after himself moving outside the off-stump to attempt the sweep shot.

WATCH Suryakumar Yadav get dismissed by Yash Thakur HERE…

Suryakumar remains the leading run-scorer for MI in IPL 2023 with 486 runs in 13 matches with 1 century and 4 fifties to his name so far. He is currently in 5th position on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma said that his side lost their way in the second half of the run chase and failed to win the little moments of the game when it mattered the most.

Marcus Stoinis’s unbeaten knock 89 not out (47 balls) and collective economical spells from LSG bowlers sealed a victory against MI at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“We did not play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we did not win, unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

“But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half. He (Marcus Stoinis) played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him. Not sure how the calculation (about the points and net run rate) will work, but we need to come out and play some good cricket in our last game (against SRH),” the MI skipper added.