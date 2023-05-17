IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Lucknow Super Giants Jump To 3rd Spot, Ishan Kishan Rises To 8th

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took a big step towards securing a IPL 2023 Playoffs berth with their five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. LSG jumped to third place on the IPL 2023 Points with 15 points from 13 matches – same as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings with one match remaining.

A win for LSG in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday will take them to 17 points and assure them of a Playoffs berth for a second successive year. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are also not out of Playoffs race as a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Sunday will take them to 16 points and keep them in hunt for Playoffs.

IPL 2023 Points Table!



CSK, LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB - one of them will finish in the Top 2. pic.twitter.com/jlFeZ2VVZB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have already qualified for the Playoffs and are currently heading the table with 18 points from 13 matches. CSK are currently second with 15 points from 13 matches and will take on last-placed Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are in 8th place currently with 12 points, will look to jump back into contention with a win over DC in Dharamsala on Wednesday night.

Ishan Kishan rises to 8th in Orange Cap race

MI opener Ishan Kishan scored his third half-century of the season – 59 off 39 balls against the LSG – to move to 8th place in the Orange Cap race. Kishan now has 425 runs in 13 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis continues to hold on to the Orange Cap with 631 runs in 12 matches with 7 fifties to his name. GT opener Shubman Gill is in second place with 576 runs in 13 matches while Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 3rd place with 575 runs in 13 games.

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav remained in 5th place after scoring just 7 against LSG. ‘SKY’ has 486 runs in 13 matches with 1 hundred and 4 fifties.

Piyush Chawla remains 4th in Purple Cap table

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla claimed 1/26 in 3 overs against LSG but remained in 4th place on the Purple Cap table. Chawla has 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.15.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami holds the Purple Cap with 23 wickets at an average of 16.73 while teammate and leg-spinner Rashid Khan is second with 23 wickets as well at an average of 18. RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third spot with 21 wickets in 13 games.

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande are in 5th and 6th place with 19 wickets each.