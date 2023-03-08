Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Crazy Holi Celebration With Team India Ahead of 4th Test Against Australia

Ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, the Indian team took out a moment to set themselves free and get drenched in the festivities of Holi. In a viral video shared by Indian opener Shubman Gill, India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen celebrating the festival of colours on Tuesday ahead of fourth Test match against Australia.

Dancing to the well-known song Rang Barse from the Bollywood film Silsila, batter Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and opener Gill were pictured celebrating the festival with members of Team India as the trio were covered in colours inside the team bus.

"Happy holi from @indiancricketteam," Gill captioned his post on Instagram. Talking to Instagram star batter Suryakumar Yadav also shared pictures painted in colours along with skipper, Ishan Kishan and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

"Wish you a very happy Holi, Have a day filled with love, laughter and lots of colours. Keep the Holi spirits high, but stay safe guys," Surya wrote in the caption. (WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Play Holi In Team Bus Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test)

The action in the Border-Gavaskar series now moves to Ahmedabad. Australia punched their ticket to the World Test Championship final with the win in Indore and India have a chance to do the same if they win the final Test.India lead the four-game series 2-1 and have a chance to book a berth in the final alongside Australia with a win in the final Test in Ahmedabad. If they fail to do so, they will have to depend on New Zealand to do them a favour against Sri Lanka.