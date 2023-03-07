topStoriesenglish2580958
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Play Holi In Team Bus Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma playing Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test against Australia

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Play Holi In Team Bus Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Holi is a festival of colours. This time it's the Indian cricket stars who got a chance to play Holi as they were travelling to practice sessions ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. In a viral video shot by young batting sensation Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli was seen grooving on songs like 'Baby Calm Down' and 'Rang Barse'.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral since Gill's upload on social media. Team India has arrived in Ahmedabad for the all-important Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (READ: WTC Final Qualification Scenario: What Happens If India Win Or Lose Vs Australia In 4th Test - Check Here)

(more to follow)

