WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Play Holi In Team Bus Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Holi is a festival of colours. This time it's the Indian cricket stars who got a chance to play Holi as they were travelling to practice sessions ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. In a viral video shot by young batting sensation Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli was seen grooving on songs like 'Baby Calm Down' and 'Rang Barse'.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli and team India fully enjoying Holi. pic.twitter.com/XiognDen5G — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2023

The video went viral since Gill's upload on social media. Team India has arrived in Ahmedabad for the all-important Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (READ: WTC Final Qualification Scenario: What Happens If India Win Or Lose Vs Australia In 4th Test - Check Here)

