KL Rahul-led Team India edged past hosts Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the third and final ODI on Monday (August 22) to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash. Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI century to power India to 289/8 and the Indian bowlers then survived a scare with Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza scoring his sixth ODI ton.

After the victory, members of the Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan and others hit the dance floor inside the Harare dressing room to celebrate their memorable triumph. All of them danced to the tune of ‘Kala Chashma’. The video has gone viral and netizens just can’t get over it.

Watch Team India’s dance video in Harare dressing room here…

After Gill’s top-class 130 off 97 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six took India to 289/8, Zimbabwe were down and out in the run chase at 169/7. In came Raza and he slammed 115 off 95 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to bring Zimbabwe on the verge of a huge victory.

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to congratulate Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century on Monday. Pathan extended his good wishes to the youngster who slammed a spectacular maiden hundred against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ODI series.Irfan said in his tweet, “First of many for this youngster @ShubmanGill, well done”.

Former India all-rounder hoped this is one of the many centuries that Gill will score. Legendary cricketer Ian Bishop also praised the batter for slamming his maiden century in the ODI format. The Indian batter also broke the record for scoring the highest score against Zimbabwe by an Indian player.

Gill slammed 130 of 97 balls which included 15 boundaries and a gigantic six. The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar who had scored an unbeaten 127 against them in Bulawayo in the year 1998.

Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Propelled by the century of Shubhman Gill and the half-century of Ishan Kishan the team posted a total of 289 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

(with ANI inputs)