Team India batter Shubman Gill scored his maiden international hundred against Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22). Gill’s brilliant 130 set up India’s 13-run win over the hosts and ensured that KL Rahul’s side whitewashed the ODI series 3-0.

The Punjab and Gujarat Titans opener was also adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring 245 runs in three matches – his second successive award after the West Indies ODIs. “It’s a great bunch of players and I have been playing with them for sometime now. This one is for my dad as he has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling day before yesterday when I was out on 33. So this is for him,” Shubman Gill said, dedicating his century to father Lakhwinder Singh, who was also his coach.

Special feeling. Going to cherish this one pic.twitter.com/AjWPq8RZwn — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 22, 2022

Gill also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of highest individual score by an Indian in Zimbabwe. “I was just trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. I just tried to time the ball and not hit it hard,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

“(Sikandar) Raza, (Brad) Evans were bowling well and it was crucial to target the bowlers. The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it. Always special to get a hundred, I had made three nineties but wanted to get a century,” he added.

Indian skipper Rahul was also all praise for Gill. “I’ve not seen him over-confident and that requires composure. To show that kind of temperament despite not having played a lot of Internationals is really good. He has batted well throughout the series and did well in the West Indies and the IPL. It’s pleasing to the eye when he bats and good to see him use his form and score runs,” Rahul said about Gill.

(with PTI inputs)