India produced a brilliant performance at Visakhapatnam to effect a 106-run win over England in the 2nd Test. This win help them come at par with the visitors as the series is now level 1-1. India won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite an average start, India managed to put on 396 in the firts innings. But much of the credit must go to Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck a stunning 209 with a strike rate of 72.07.

Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 9 for 91 in the game. He also picked up the last wicket in the match, of Tom Hartley.

Watch India's winning moment in the 2nd Test here:

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball in the 1st innings, finishing with six wickets for just 45 runs. These wickets included the ones of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes. Bumrah showed his class on those occasions, cleaning up the top batters with his genius. The wicket of Pope is still going viral which had Bumrah bowl a perfect yorker to detroy the wickets. Stokes was done in by a ball that held its line and the gesture of the England captain revealed how good that ball was.

Shubman Gill then showed why it was too early to count him out and term him 'useless' as he struck a gritty 104 to guide India out of trouble when no one other stepped in the 2nd innings. Gill did not just save his place in the XI but also put India into the driver's seat.

England needed 399 runs to win and their chase started on a good note. But thanks to good fielding and bowling, they got the first breakthrough. Ashwin got Ben Duckett on evening on Day 3. Rehan Ahmed and Zak Crawley began the Day 4 in a positive way but Axar again struck for the first time in the match, picking his first wicket of the game.

Ashwin chipped in with wickets of Ollie Pope and Joe Root to break the back of their England middle order before Jasprit Bumrah came and got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow while Kuldeep Yadav removed the well-settled Zak Crawley. Shreyas Iyer pulled off a brilliant run out and Mukesh Kumar picked up a solitary wicket as India finished things off in style.