Watch: Shreyas Iyer Runs Out Ben Stokes With One-Handed Throw, Mocks England Captain While Celebrating The Dismisal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Shreyas Iyer did not have a good match in the 2nd Test vs England with bat but made up with his effort in the field in the 2nd innings. Shreyas took a brilliant catch to dismiss Ben Duckett on Day 3 and the next day, he pulled off another brilliant display of fielding to run out England captain Ben Stokes.

In this over by Ashwin, Foakes tapped the ball to the leg side and called for a run. Stokes did not show enough emergency and took Shreyas Iyer fielding at mid-wicket lightly. The Indian fielder quickly ran up to the ball, collected it with one hand and threw it at the stumps. The ball hit the sticks and third umpire found the English batter struggling, clearly short of the crease.

Watch how Shreyas Iyer removed Ben Stokes with a one-handed throw:

Shreyas did not just stop there. He ensured he gave one back to Stokes for celebrating it in a particular style. In the 2nd innings, Iyer was caught by Stokes and the England captain had shown him the index finger. That is what umpires do to tell a batter that he or she is out. Iyer had not liked that gesture from Stokes. When his throw ended Stokes' innings, Iyer ensured he gave one back to the England batter and celebrated in the same fashion.

Stokes' remove was a big moment in the game as India went on to register an epic win. The hosts eventually beat England by 106 runs to draw level in the five-match series. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball again as the pacer picked three wickets and also dismissed the last batter. Both teams now go to Rajkot eyeing a series lead.

India should be proud of the effort after they were found out in the first Test in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant with the bat, scoring a double hundred while Shubman Gill also rose to the occasion, hitting a sensational hundred in the 2nd innings when India's chips were down. Bumrahs nine wickets from the match will certainly be remembered for a long time.