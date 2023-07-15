trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635896
Watch: Thipatcha Putthawong Scripts History, Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Help Thailand Women Beat Netherlands Women

Watch the video of spinner Putthawong taking four wickets in four deliveries for Thailand against Netherlands women cricket team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Thipatcha Putthawong, the left-arm spinner of Thailand's women cricket helped her side defeat the Netherlands in a 20-over match on Friday by taking four wickets in as many deliveries. Putthawong became just the seventh cricketer to accomplish the feat, male or female. With bowling stats of 5/8 in 3.5 overs and Netherlands being dismissed for 75, she grabbed the wickets of Phebe Molkenboer, Mikkie Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, and Caroline de Lange off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over.

With wickets in hand, Thailand completed the total run chase in 13.3 overs to win the T20I Tri-Series, which also features Scotland Women. (READ: Upset With Nitish Rana's Asian Games Snub, Wife Saachi Marwah Says ‘You Either Take...’)

Putthawong, along with Anuradha Doddaballapur of Germany (against Austria in 2020) and Shameela Mosweu of Botswana (against Mozambique in 2021) became the third female cricketer to take four wickets in four deliveries.

Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Curtis Campher and Jason Holder have taken four wickets in four balls in men's cricket.

As she assisted Thailand Women in winning the gold medal at the South East Asian Games in Cambodia, Putthawong, 19 years of age, was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month in May 2023.

