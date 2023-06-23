WATCH: THIS RCB Player Smashes Five Sixes In An Over To Emulate Rinku Singh In England’s T20 Blast

England and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder emulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh’s feat in IPL 2023 by smashing five sixes in England’s T20 Blast tournament for Surrey against Middlesex. Jacks smashed Middlesex leg-spinner Luke Hollman for five successive sixes and just missed out on replicating India’s Yuvraj Singh – who had smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Jacks, who was bought by Virat Kohli’s RCB for Rs 3.2 crore, missed out on IPL 2023 season due to injury. The Surrey opener ended up with 31 runs in the over, only managing a single off the final ball. The Surrey and England all-rounder smashed 95 off 46 balls with 7 sixes and put on 177 for the opening wicket with Laurie Evans (85, 37 balls, 5x6, 9x4) in less than 13 overs as Surrey piled up a massive total of 252 for 7 after batting first.

In IPL 2023, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over of their match against Gujarat Titans off the bowling of Yash Thakur to lift KKR to an unlikely win over Hardik Pandya’s side. However, Jacks fireworks were not enough to lead Surrey to a win.

Middlesex hunted down the massive target for the loss of just 3 wickets and 4 balls to spare. Skipper Stephen Eskinazi led the way, smashing 73 off 39 balls with 1 six and 13 fours while Max Holden remained unbeaten on 68 off 35 balls with 2 sixes and 9 fours.

The stunning win ended a run of 10 consecutive defeats this season for Middlesex in the South Group, while Surrey missed out on the opportunity to move above Somerset at the top of the table. It was also the second-highest successful run chase in T20 history, six runs short of South Africa’s record win over the West Indies earlier this year, while the 506 runs in the contest smashes the Vitality Blast record for highest match aggregate score.

“We must have been on one of the longest losing streaks, so to pull out a performance like that is absolute magic,” Middlesex skipper Eskinazi told Sky Sports.

“It’s really special. I think the skill and the talent and determination on show tonight is something that we’ve known in the dressing room we have, but it's really important to show it to the rest of the country.”