BREAKING: RCB Rope In Michael Bracewell As Replacement For THIS Batter

RCB play MI in their first match of IPL 2023 on April 2. Will Jacks is a huge loss for the Royal Challengers as he is an explosive batter and was bought for a sum of Rs 3.2 crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as replacement player for England batter Will Jacks for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Jacks was ruled out of the tournament a few days ago and now his replacement player has been named as the league starts in two weeks times. Jacks was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 Crore. Bracewell come sat a price of Rs 1 crore. The NZ batter has featured in 16 T20Is, scoring 113 runs and has picked up 21 wickets.

More to come..

