Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as replacement player for England batter Will Jacks for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Jacks was ruled out of the tournament a few days ago and now his replacement player has been named as the league starts in two weeks times. Jacks was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 Crore. Bracewell come sat a price of Rs 1 crore. The NZ batter has featured in 16 T20Is, scoring 113 runs and has picked up 21 wickets.

More to come..